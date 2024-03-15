Police book traders for breaking seals, reopening shops despite MC action

Ludhiana, March 14
The Sahnewal police have booked more than 10 shopkeepers in Giaspura for allegedly breaking seals applied by the Municipal Corporation (MC) to their shops. It is also alleged that these shops had been constructed on land reserved for ‘loh langar’ by violating the rules.
In January, the MC sealed the shops on Dhandari Lohara Road in Giaspura, falling under the Ludhiana South constituency. Later, the shopkeepers allegedly broke the seals and reopened their shops. The complaint against the shopkeepers was forwarded to the police by the MC Assistant Town Planner. Now, a case under Sections 447, 448 and 34 of IPC, and the Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation Act 1995 has been registered against the shopkeepers at Sahnewal police station on March 13.
The accused have been identified as Krishan Lal, Shivam, Rajinder Chopra, Gurjinder Singh, Kiran Devi, Mukhtiar Singh, Abhishek, Parvesh Kumar, Param Raj, Jasvir Singh Walia and Abhishek Cycle.
MP demands FIRs against two AAP MLAs
Following the registration of a case at Sahnewal police station against the shopkeepers, MP Ravneet Singh Bittu has demanded the registration of FIRs against two AAP MLAs. He alleged that AAP MLAs were involved in breaking the seals of shops at different locations.
Bittu said criminal cases must be registered against the MLA from Ludhiana West, Gurpreet Gogi, and Ludhiana South MLA Rajinder Pal Kaur Chinna for allegedly breaking the seals of the shops closed by the MC for violations. Bittu met the MC Commissioner on Thursday and asked him personally to immediately recommend these two cases to the Commissioner of Police, Ludhiana.
Notably, MLA Gogi had got the shops near Ishmeet Chowk, Model Town Extension unsealed in January this year. The MC had sealed these shops.
