Police bust vehicle lifters’ gang, recover seven cars

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 22

The city police today claimed to have busted a vehicle lifters’ gang and arrested three of its members along with 14 vehicles, including seven cars.

The arrested accused have been identified as Arshdeep Singh (22) of Dharamkot, Harvinder Singh, alias Panju (19), a resident of Dharamkot, and Gurdit Singh, alias Guri (21), of Moga.

Police Commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu, ACP West Mandeep Singh, SHO PAU police station SI Rajinderpal Singh addressed press conference regarding the matter.

CP Sidhu said on February 16, thieves had stolen a Scorpio from outside the house of Rajiv Kumar at Hambran road. When police started probe and scanned several CCTV cameras, the police got clue about the accused. Later a raid was conducted at the whereabouts of the accused and they were nabbed.

The CP added that during the questioning of the accused, they revealed that they had been committing vehicle thefts since January this year only and had sold some of the vehicles to junk dealer Jaspreet Singh of Baba Anand Singh Nagar, Moga.

He said on the disclosures of the accused, the police recovered 14 vehicles, including three Scorpio, one Bolero, Innova, Maruti Zen, Indigo, and seven motorcycles from the gang members.

“Four cars were stolen by the accused from the parking lot of Golden Temple, Amritsar, while other vehicles were stolen from Ludhiana, Amritsar and Shahkot. We have also nominated junk dealer Jaspreet Singh who had been buying stolen vehicles from the gang at cheap prices. Raids are on to nab him,” said CP Sidhu.

ACP Mandeep said vehicles which were stolen from the parking area of Golden Temple had left the parking slip inside the vehicles and thieves had shown the same slip to the parking lot employees to take vehicles out.