Police carry out search op to keep tabs on anti-social elements

The Ludhiana (rural) police today conducted cordon and search operation (CASO) to nab drug peddlers on Saturday.

The CASO was conducted early morning across 3 subdivisions — Samrala, Payal and Khanna.

The search operation was supervised by five DSPs and was carried out by 144 police personnel who were led by the SHOs.

The police arrested 18 persons and registered seven FIRs. Ten arrests and five FIRs were filed under the NDPS Act, two arrests were made in attempt to murder case, one person was held in a theft case, one arrest was made in a snatching case, one person was nabbed in a gambling case and three persons were held from outside civil hospital for selling intoxicating tablets. The police seized eight grams of heroin and 60 grams of intoxicant powder, Rs 3,000 drug money,100 lomotil tablets, a stolen scooter, 24 bottles of whiskey and 42 kg unaccounted silver.

Additionally, 20 suspected individuals were rounded up for verification. The police also carried out search operation at Kul Gehna village falling under the jurisdiction of Sidhwan Bet police station.

Anita Punj, ADGP-cum-Director, PPA Phillaur, Ludhiana (rural) SSP Ankar Gupta with heavy force led the operation and rounded more than 100 suspects for questioning. The police seized 40 grams of heroin, 380 intoxicating tablets, 400 grams of opium, 18 bottles of liquor, Rs 7,000 drug money and four motorcycles.