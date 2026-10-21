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Home / Ludhiana / Police Commemoration Day: Tributes paid to martyrs in Ludhiana

Police Commemoration Day: Tributes paid to martyrs in Ludhiana

Families of fallen police and paramilitary personnel remember their loved ones; Khanna police release booklet documenting martyrs’ sacrifices

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 12:13 PM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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Families of police martyrs pay tribute to their loved ones who sacrificed their lives for the nation on Police Commemoration Day in Ludhiana on Wednesday. Tribune photo: Ashwani Dhiman
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Police Commemoration Day was observed at Police Lines in Ludhiana on Wednesday, with tributes paid to police and paramilitary personnel who laid down their lives in the service of the nation.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Arvind Meena led the ceremony, paying homage to the fallen heroes of the Punjab Police and paramilitary forces. Former Director General of Police DR Bhatti, retired DIG Gurpreet Singh Toor and other dignitaries were also present.

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Meena praised the Punjab Police for its role in safeguarding the nation during peaceful and turbulent times. He recalled the courage and sacrifices of police personnel in combating militancy and maintaining internal security, noting that 117 Ludhiana police personnel had laid down their lives during the state’s dark days of terrorism.

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The names of police and paramilitary personnel who had sacrificed their lives over the past year were read out during the ceremony, commemorating their service and sacrifice.

Meena said the freedom and security enjoyed by citizens today were the result of the martyrs’ bravery. He reaffirmed the Punjab Police’s commitment to serving the border state with dedication and valour.

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The police also assured the families of the martyrs of comprehensive support from the state government and the Punjab Police.

Khanna police release booklet on martyrs

Meanwhile, Khanna Superintendent of Police Rakesh Yadav paid homage to police and paramilitary personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty at Police Lines, Khanna.

Yadav urged people to stand firm against anti-national forces. He also released a booklet documenting the lives and sacrifices of police martyrs, which was distributed among their families.

He said the booklet was an initiative of Khanna SSP Dr Darpan Ahluwalia to ensure that the memories and contributions of the bravehearts remained alive.

“It was due to the great sacrifices of our martyrs that we are all living in a peaceful environment and communal harmony. We would always remember their contribution,” Yadav said.

Tributes were also paid to police martyrs at Police Lines, Jagraon, by the Ludhiana Rural Police.

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