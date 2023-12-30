Police Commissionerate achieved 88.73 % compliance rate in Sec 376, POCSO cases

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 29

The Ludhiana Police Commissionerate has achieved a 88.73 per cent compliance in the investigation process pertaining to the cases of rape and sexual harassment registered under section 376 IPC and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. This year, the compliance rate is more than double the previous year, as in 2022 the compliance rate was 34.75 per cent.

Credit of the achievement goes to the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Headquarters Rupinder Kaur Bhatti, who also supervises EOW and Women Cell, ACP PBI, CAW & Child Sanjay Kumar and sub-inspector Rashpal Kaur incharge PPMM(Punjab Police Mahila Mittar).

As per the details procured from the commissionerate regarding sexual assault cases, in the year 2022, 163 cases of sexual assault were registered of which 97 cases pertained to the violations of the POCSO Act. While in 2023, 95 cases of sexual assault were registered of which 71 were related to sexual assault on minor girls.

The data copy with The Tribune states that out of 95 cases registered under IPC 376 and POCSO Act, final reports were submitted in the court in two months in 63 cases, while in eight cases final reports were submitted after two months. In 24 cases, final reports are pending due to the pending investigation. Now, the proceedings to declare the accused Proclaimed Offenders are on and then the police give their challans in the court.

ADCP Bhatti said this compliance became possible with the improvement made in the investigation of such sexual assaults cases. Under these cases, investigation is to be completed within two months but earlier investigation was completed only in 34.75 per cent of the cases in the prescribed time frame.

“The section 173(1A) of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPc) says the investigation has to be completed in two months and now the guidelines are being followed in letter and spirit. Hence, the new cases are following the timeline and the accused may also face conviction in a minimum possible time from court,” asserted ADCP Bhatti.

ADCP said compliance means these cases are being disposed of or challans have been presented before the court in a two-month timeframe. Now, the police are also making efforts to ensure that the accused get maximum conviction from the court.