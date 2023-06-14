 Police Commissionerate cracks whip on drugs, gangsters, criminals : The Tribune India

Police Commissionerate cracks whip on drugs, gangsters, criminals

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, June 13

In what appears to be the outcome of the sustained campaign launched by the Police Commissionerate, drug smugglers, gangsters and hardened criminals were finding it difficult to operate in Ludhiana.

Record arrests and recoveries

We have been able to make record arrests and recoveries under the NDPS Act besides cracking the whip against gangsters, notorious criminals, and proclaimed offenders during the past seven months. The sustained drive would continue in future too and all big and small fish involved in the illegal trade and crime would be taken to task without any prejudice. We have also started attaching properties of the smugglers to act as a deterrent.

Mandeep Singh Sidhu, Commissioner of Police

This was evident with the arrests and recoveries made, notorious gangs neutralised, dreaded criminals caught, proclaimed offenders (POs) waylaid, and properties of drug lords confiscated during the past seven months.

The development assumes significance as Ludhiana, which was earlier famous for all good reasons and popularly known as Manchester of India, had recently attained the dubious distinction of being the hotspot for illegal drug trade.

The recent disclosure by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had further put the state’s biggest and largest district, in terms of area and population, into focus for being the hub of an international drugs syndicate linked to Punjab, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The NCB’s drug bust holds credence as cases registered under various provisions of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the number of accused arrested and recoveries of contraband and intoxicant substances increased manifold in the state’s industrial and business capital.

Sharing details, Commissioner of Police (CP) Mandeep Singh Sidhu told Ludhiana Tribune here on Tuesday that the Police Commissionerate had been waging a war on drugs and efforts were being made to catch smugglers and peddlers involved in the illegal trade, recover the contraband and in turn prevent narcotics-related offences in the district.

He said a sustained campaign had also been launched against gangsters, history-sheeters, notorious elements, liquor smugglers, and POs, who were evading the law for a long time.

Sidhu, who had joined as Ludhiana Police Chief in November last year, disclosed that the anti-drugs drive had led to the arrest of 519 smugglers in 405 cases registered under various sections of the NDPS Act and recovered almost 1 tonne of contraband and intoxicant pills and capsules.

While the largest seizure was of 642-kg poppy husk, 100-gram ‘ice’ (crystal methamphetamine), popularly known as costly party drug, 7-gram lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) and methylenedioxy methamphetamine (MDMA) were also among the recoveries.

Among other varieties of drugs seized included 243-kg ganja, 51-kg opium, 14.5-kg heroin, 2-kg each hashish and intoxicant powder, 1-kg charas, 25-gram cocaine, and over 47,000 pills and capsules that were misused for intoxication.

Tightening the noose around the drug smugglers, the Police Commissionerate had also attached properties worth Rs 1.63 crore belonging to the three habitual offenders.

Under the anti-gangster operation, 158 wanted gangsters from 46 gangs, which were neutralised, were arrested to solve at least 75 cases in which they were involved.

The Commissionerate also cracked 93 blind cases of heinous crime, which included seven murders, two causing death by negligence, three attempt to murder, four kidnappings, and 77 cases of abduction of girls and women to compel marriage.

The action against illegal use of arms and ammunition led to the arrest of 37 criminals in 28 cases under the relevant sections of the Arms Act and the IPC and recovery of 49 pistols, five revolvers, 204 cartridges, 18 magazines, and seven knives.

The rampant illegal liquor smuggling was also inspected. As many as 347 smugglers in 219 cases were arrested under the relevant sections of the Excise Act while 76 litre of illicit liquor, 18,028 litre of liquor, 1,647-litre beer, 17,050-litre lahan, were recovered.

As many as 256 proclaimed offenders were apprehended in 36 NDPS cases and 220 cases pertaining to other criminal offences, in which they were wanted for a long time.

Cracking the whip against property crime, the Commissionerate had traced 609 cases and recovered stolen property worth Rs 11 crore. The recovered property included 640 stolen vehicles, 1,566 snatched/stolen mobile phones, 3-kg stolen gold ornaments, 2-kg burgled silver jewellery, and Rs 1.25 crore looted cash.

The illegal business of gambling was also targeted with the arrest of 354 gamblers in 140 cases and seizure of Rs 41 lakh cash used for gambling.

