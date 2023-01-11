 Police Commissionerate most deadly among all three in state : The Tribune India

Police Commissionerate most deadly among all three in state

Reports max 380 road mishap deaths against 157 in Amritsar, Jalandhar

Police Commissionerate most deadly among all three in state

A black spot near a school in Ludhiana. Tribune photo: Himanshu Mahajan



Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, January 10

The Ludhiana Police Commissionerate has also earned the dubious distinction of being the most deadly among all three police commissionerates in the state, a latest government report has confirmed.

The gravity of the situation could be gauged from the fact that the Ludhiana police had reported a whopping 380 deaths in road accidents during 2021 against only 157 casualties, which account for even less than half, precisely 41.32 per cent, logged in the other two police commissionerates in Amritsar and Jalandhar, the official figures have revealed.

The figures were released in the report on Punjab Road Accidents and Traffic-2021, which was released by Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav recently.

The report prepared by a team, led by ADGP (Traffic) AS Rai, a copy of which is available with The Tribune, showed that a total of 537 persons had died due to road accidents in all three police commissionerates, which account for 11.7 per cent of the total share of 4,589 road accident fatalities reported in the entire state during 2021.

The month-wise break-up of the road accident deaths in the Ludhiana Police Commissionerate revealed that February remained the most fatal month with the maximum of 43 casualties while April turned out to be the safest month with the minimum of 12 accident deaths during 2021.

Among other months, January reported 30 deaths in road accidents, March 34, May and June 27 each, July 41, August 28, September 36, October 35, November 28, and December logged 39 road accident fatalities .

In Amritsar and Jalandhar, January recorded 5 and 10 deaths in road accidents, respectively, February 3 and 8, March 8 and 7, April 5 and 7, May 5 and 9, June 4 and 5, July 4 and 8, August 5 and 3, September 6 and 7, October 6 and 12, November 5 each, and December witnessed 9 and 11 casualties in the Amritsar and Jalandhar Police Commissionerates, respectively.

Grim situation

While not a single month in 2021 had reported road accident deaths in a single figure with all 12 months reporting double digit casualties, February being the deadliest with the maximum of 43 fatalities and April the safest month with the minimum of 12 deaths, Amritsar had recorded no double digit figure in any of the 12 months.

However, Jalandhar had reported 12, 11 and 10 casualties in October, December and January, respectively, while other nine months of the year had recorded single-digit figures.

Adopted UN action plan

“Punjab has adopted the UN Decade of Action for Road Safety 2021-2030 recommendations to reduce at least 50 per cent of road traffic fatalities and injuries by 2030. The Punjab Traffic police have advanced several road safety programmes, training and seminars to cope up with the traffic volume while also expanding road safety across the state,” said AS Rai, ADGP (Traffic).

What is black spot

According to the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the road accident black spot on national highway is a road stretch of about 500-m in length in which either five road accidents, involving fatalities or grievous injuries, have taken place or 10 fatalities have been reported during the past three calendar years.

Punjab had adopted this definition for the entire state, covering all highways, and had undertaken the task of identification and rectification of accidental black spots in the state on the directions of the then Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan in April 2021 with an aim to make the state roads safer and smoother for driving.

