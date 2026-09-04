Ludhiana police conduct special drive against eve-teasing around colleges

The Ludhiana police conducted a special drive against eve-teasing around Khalsa College for Women, near Ghumar Mandi, and Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College (GNE College), Gill Road.

The initiative was aimed at preventing eve-teasing, harassment and nuisance around colleges and ensuring that female students are able to commute to and from their institutions in a safe, secure and stress-free environment.

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The drive outside the Khalsa College for Women was led by Arvind Meena, DCP Law & Order, accompanied by Rupinder Kaur Bhatti, ADCP (Investigation) & EO Wing, Roopdeep Kaur, ACP PBI Special Crime, and Harjinder Singh ACP PBI Economic Offences & Cyber Crime.

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The operation outside GNE College was led by Paramjit Singh, DCP Special Branch, accompanied by Karanveer Singh ADCP-2, and Guriqbal Singh ACP Licensing & Security, along with dedicated teams from local police stations and the traffic police.

Police personnel actively monitored vulnerable spots surrounding the colleges.

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As part of the comprehensive checking drive, police also took action against traffic and vehicle-related violations around the educational institutions. A total of 73 challans were issued against the miscreant loitering in the vicinity of the educational institutions on the spot, including 43 for riding without helmets, 15 for triple riding, seven for motorcycles fitted with modified silencers and eight for illegally modified vehicles

Inspections were also conducted against motorcycles fitted with modified silencers.