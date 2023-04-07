Police crack Rs 1.27 lakh robbery case, 2 held

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 6

In a significant breakthrough, the police have cracked a blind robbery case with the arrest of two accused.

The robbers had looted an elderly couple of cash and other valuables. A month-long investigation helped the police crack the case.

The accused have been identified as Shivam (25) of Ekta Vihar, Haibowal and Harmeet (23) of Chandar Nagar. A case was then registered under Section 392 of the IPC.

The police seized a toy pistol, three mobile phones, an iron rod, a motorcycle and Rs 40,000 cash from accused.

Police Commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu, along with other officials, addressed a press conference regarding the matter.

CP Sidhu said an elderly couple — Jaspal Singh (64) and his wife Inderjit Kaur — was targeted by robbers in Dashmesh Enclave Alamgir on March 1. The culprits looted cash of Rs 1.27 lakh from the couple’s cupboard, along with their mobile phones, and locked them in a room before fleeing the scene.

Despite the challenges faced by the police due to the absence of CCTV footage, their diligent efforts led to the arrest of the culprits, said the CP.

Commissioner of Police Sidhu praised the efforts of the police in solving the case.