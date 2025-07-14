Police crack brutal murder case of ex-SAD MP’s personal assistant

The Ludhiana Police Commissionerate has reportedly cracked the case of the brutal murder of an elderly man Kuldeep Singh (65) who remained personal assistant (PA) to Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) former Member Parliament Jagdev Singh Talwandi.

Police sources confirmed that illicit relationship of the deceased had allegedly led to his murder. A senior police official requesting anonymity confirmed to The Tribune on Sunday that the main accused, who along with his men killed Kuldeep, had been hiding somewhere in Jammu. After getting tip-off about the whereabouts of the accused, the Jammu Police were given intimation in this regard. A team of the Ludhiana police, was immediately dispatched to Jammu and in a coordinated operation, the accused was taken into custody.

Initially the case appeared to be blind, but during investigation, one Inderpal Singh from Doraha, a person known to the deceased, was booked as he had hired a taxi which was used by the assailants to commit murder.

A senior police official said, “The key conspirator, who mobilised assailants to commit murder of Kuldeep, was found to be close to family member of the deceased. We have identified the family member who is yet to be arrested in the case. So far, we have taken custody of the key assailant from Jammu and his further questioning will help the police in knowing whereabouts of the other accused.”

The police official further said, “The police will probe if the key conspirator had given any money to assailants to commit murder. Further investigation will also expose how the murder was planned by the conspirator as the police will divulge complete information to the media in a day or two.”

Notably on June 27 night, Kuldeep Singh was brutally assaulted with swords after dragging him out of the car on Missing Link-2 near the Dhandra road. Video of the gruesome murder had also gone viral on social media.

When contacted Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Karanveer Singh said among the five accused identified so far in the murder case, the key accused was arrested from Jammu on Sunday. A family member of the deceased was found to be the key conspirator in the case, he said. The police would divulge other details about the case on Monday, the ADCP said.