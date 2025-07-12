Police crack down on drug abuse in city

In the ongoing campaign against drugs, Ludhiana police arrested suspects possessing narcotic substances from several areas across the city. The officials also apprehended some youths who were found consuming drugs. An IRB jawan, posted in Ludhiana Central Jail, was also arrested with tobacco.

In the first case, during a search of the jail barracks on July 11, officials recovered tobacco from the possession of an IRB soldier, Jagdeep Singh.

Assistant Superintendent of the jail, Rajiv Kumar, stated that a surprise check was conducted inside the jail. During which 30 grams of tobacco and 14 pieces of Cool Lip (a form of chewing tobacco) were recovered from Jagdeep. A case was registered against the accused under relevant Sections of the Prisons Act by police officials of Division No. 7.

In another case, Meharban police during patrolling in Jaspal Colony saw a suspicious woman. Based on suspicion, she was stopped and searched and eight grams of heroin was recovered. In another case, the Division No. 8 police arrested Shubham Vij, a resident of Bharat Nagar, with four grams of heroin, an electronic weighing scale and a two-wheeler. Investigating officer ASI Rajkumar stated that the police apprehended the accused on a bridge located between Upkar Nagar and Chandra Nagar.

The Sarabha Nagar police also arrested Dharminder Pal, alias Teeku, a resident of village Barewal Awana, in a case of heroin trafficking. Investigating officer Gurmeet Singh stated that a police party received information that Tinku was illegally involved in selling heroin. Following the tip-off, the party set up a checkpoint on Lodhi Club Road and arrested the accused with 80 grams of heroin.

Along with drug trafficking, the Ludhiana police also arrested youths addicted to drugs. In the first case, the Shimlapuri police arrested Nanak Singh, alias Sonu, a resident of Suraj Nagar, from machhi market, Daba road, while he was consuming drugs. The police recovered a lighter, silver foil and a Rs 20 note from the accused’s possession.

Similarly, the Sarabha Nagar police raided Jhande Cut and detained Inderjeet Singh, alias Happy, a resident of Rajguru Nagar, while he was consuming drugs. The police recovered a lighter, foil and a Rs 10 note from the accused’s possession. Taking action, the officials of Model Town police also arrested Vishal Kumar, a resident of Deol Transport, Model Town, while he was consuming drugs near the park by the Sewa Kendra. The police recovered foil paper, a Rs 10 note and a lighter from the accused. Similarly, Division No. 7 police nabbed Sonu, a resident of EWS Colony, who was consuming drugs near Vardhman Factory, along

with foil paper, a lighter and a Rs10 note.

In another case, Meharban police arrested Pradeep Kumar, alias Kaju, a resident of Walipur village, while he was consuming drugs. The accused was consuming drugs near the park in the village with a lighter, silver paper and foil.