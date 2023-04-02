Police crack down on illegal salons, spas & hotels in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, April 1

In a bid to check the flesh trade and immoral trafficking flourishing in the industrial and business hub of the state, the Ludhiana Commissionerate Police have cracked a whip on salons, spa centres and hotels involved in such illegal activities.

Adopted Zero tolerance We have adopted a zero tolerance for all such illegal activities and are on the prowl to act tough against all those involved. Besides serving a stern warning to persons doing or promoting these immoral services, the field staff have also been alerted to deal with such activities without any leniency. SAUMYA MISHRA, JCP (CITY)

A special drive has been launched to check prostitution and other immoral activities being undertaken at such places, which were otherwise deemed safe haven for the illegal acts.

Commissioner of Police (CP) Mandeep Singh Sidhu told The Tribune here on Saturday that a special team under the direct supervision of JCP (City), Saumya Mishra, has been constituted to act tough against all such centres where the illegal activities were taking place.

He said the raids at several such places had exposed the nexus and modus operandi involved in promoting the flesh trade and immoral trafficking under the garb of offering wellness, beauty services and serving food, drinks and accommodation.

“I have issued directions to all the field officials to keep a close eye on the business of all such centres in their respective areas and take stern action against all those involved in illegal activities,” the Ludhiana top cop said, while adding that even the cops, if any, found involved, helping in any manner or failing to check such acts would also be taken to task.

The JCP said most of such centres usually lure young girls and needy women for offering them jobs but later they push them to various types of illegal and immoral activities, including flesh trade as well.

“While the majority of girls and women are made to do illegal acts under the lure of money and even duress in some cases, some professional service providers are also involved in such business for making quick bucks,” she revealed, while stating that the owners and managers of such centres also try to keep the law enforcers into their loop through various pulls and pressures but those found involved had also been taken to task.

Saumya said at least three salons and spa centres located in different parts of the city were raided during the past few days on a tip-off and all types of illegal activities were found taking place on the spot.

The police had arrested several persons, including owners and managers of three such centres, customers, and service providers besides the agents supplying the girls and women for doing illegal activities. The JCP further stated that cases under Sections 3, 4, and 5 of the Immoral Trafficking Act had been registered against the accused before putting them behind bars.

Cops also face music

An inspector-rank police official and an ASI had been recently put under suspension for not acting against flesh trade and immoral trafficking in their jurisdiction and promoting such illegal activities for various reasons.

Hotspot for illegal activities

Ludhiana, which is popularly known as Manchester of India, had also attained the dubious distinction of being a hotspot for all types of illegal activities. Since the Maximum City is home to a large number of affluent business class, those visiting for business and other purposes are also easy prey to such illegal services. Most of the salons and spa centres are den for such services while certain hotels, which offer rooms, are also into the illegal business for making easy money.