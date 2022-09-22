Ludhiana: Police crack whip on rising cybercrime

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, September 21

Cyber criminals are on the prowl in the city. They have even targeted the Commissioner of Police (CP), Dr Kaustubh Sharma, and Khanna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Dayama Harish Kumar Omprakash, by creating their fake profiles.

However, the Commissionerate Police have cracked the whip against the fraudsters and have made record recoveries. The cops were also quick enough to trace those who created CP and SSP’s fake WhatsApp profiles to extort money.

Record recoveries The Commissionerate Police have launched an offensive against the cyber criminals and have made record recoveries of money, valuables, and other items by arresting and tracking down perpetrators of crime.

Joint Commissioner Of Police Saumya Mishra, who heads the hi-tech cyber cell, said cash amounting to Rs 1.2 crore, 27 mobile phones, 33 ATM cards, and ice gate strips worth Rs 1.84 crore have been recovered and traced this year so far.

Taking cognisance of the rising cybercrime, the Commissionerate Police have also launched a special drive to aware, educate, and sensitise the people against the various tricks adopted by the fraudsters to commit the crime.

Sharing details, the CP told The Tribune, here on Monday that the Commissionerate Police have launched an offensive against the cyber criminals and have made record recoveries of money, valuables, and other items by arresting and tracking down the perpetrators of crime.

Providing timely help We are providing timely assistance to citizens. A campaign is underway to raise awareness among the public at large about the latest modus operandi adopted by cyber criminals. —Dr Kaustubh Sharma, commissioner of police DON’T SHARE PIC, INFO Young girls and women should say no to those who compel or ask them to share their photos and personal info. Befriending girls through fake accounts on social media is rampant. —Saumya Mishra, Joint Commissioner Of Police

He said cybercrime cases were now investigated on fast track mode in the state. For this purpose, the police have acquired advanced technical tools and the cops posted in the cyber cell were imparted special training to crack such offences on priority basis.

Divulging the working of the cybercrime unit (CCU), the Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP), Saumya Mishra, who heads the hi-tech cyber cell, comprising of an ADCP, ACP, two police Inspectors, and other at least two dozen subordinate staffers, said cash amounting to Rs 1.2 crore, 27 mobile phones, 33 ATM cards, and ice gate strips worth Rs 1.84 crore have been recovered and traced this year so far.

She said each and every complaint received at the CCU was probed through scientific and technical tools, following which eight cyber criminals were arrested in 19 cases of cyber fraud registered in the current year as yet.

“Frauds through fake foreign calls, loan applications, recruitment messages, e-shopping, courier services, bill payments, transportation bookings, event bookings, screen sharing applications, and credit/ debit card cloning were rampant and used for defrauding innocent people,” Saumya revealed.

On an average, over 15 complaints of cybercrime were received at the CCU on a daily basis, of which almost half were disposed of with the recovery of stolen cash, items and data besides tracking down the criminals.

According to the official data, as many as 3,642 complaints of cybercrime were received at the CCU, of which 1,758 were disposed of, this year till date. Besides, 19 FIRs were registered and 8 fraudsters were arrested.

Comparatively, 3,909 complaints were received, of which 3,248 were disposed of, 24 FIRs were registered, and 44 criminals involved were caught in the cases of cybercrime during the previous year 2021.

Fake complaints

The police officials said some complaints received at the CCU were also found to be false and misleading after investigation. While 3 such fake complaints were received this year so far, two false complaints were received last year.

Cybercrime cell

The cybercrime cell of Ludhiana Commissionerate Police was headed by JCP Saumya Mishra and involves two PPS officers – ADCP Harkamal Kaur and ACP Raj Kumar, two police Inspectors – Simranjeet Kaur and Jatinder Singh, who were incharge of cybercrime cell I and II, respectively, besides 24 NGOs and EPOs, with 12 each in both the cells.

#cyber crime