Police crackdown on pvt vehicles with 'fake' stickers

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 30

The Ludhiana traffic police have launched a campaign to challan private vehicles using stickers of the police, Army, other government agencies, ‘VIP’ or ‘on government duty’. As part of the campaign, the police issued over a dozen challans at a special naka installed on Jagraon Bridge on Friday.

On December 27, orders were issued by Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order-Headquarters) Saumya Mishra, in which it was mentioned that people were putting stickers of government agencies on their private vehicles and some criminals were also resorting to the practice to commit crime. The practice was termed illegal and strict action was hinted against the offenders.

During a campaign today, the traffic police stopped a Brezza car over whose front glass the national flag was pasted. The vehicle was allowed to leave only after the occupants removed the national flag.

The police said the drive would continue and extensive challaning would be done in the days to come.