Police develop park for visitors

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 8

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal today planted saplings in a park being developed near the CP’s office. The park is being built for visitors to sit and relax while waiting to meet police officials. Chahal said the park would also have space for birds.

The CP also urged residents to carry out plantation drives in their localities to ensure that green cover in the city was enhanced. He said police personnel will take care of the park.

