Police fail to nab gangster

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 27

The crime branch team of the Ludhiana police made a failed attempt to nab a wanted gangster, Jatinder Singh Jindi, near sabzi mandi in Salem Tabri, on Thursday night. The police also fired at the car of the gangster but he escaped unhurt.

Sources said the police had got a tip-off that gangster Jindi was roaming in Salem Tabri in a car. Accordingly, the police laid a trap. After Jindi’s car was noticed in Salem Tabri, the police tried to corner him. As soon as the suspect noticed police presence, he sped up his car. The police party also started chasing him. They fired at the car of Jindi with the motive of puncturing the vehicle but in vain. Meanwhile, the gangster fled the spot.

He was reportedly accompanied by his aide. Jindi, a resident of Indra Colony, Rahon Road, faces several FIRs and in most cases, he was either acquited or had reached compromise with opposite parties. At present, he is wanted in four cases, including attempt to murder. It is said that Jindi is associated with the Puneet Bains gang.