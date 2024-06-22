Police freeze drug smugglers’ property worth Rs 48 lakh

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 21

A day after the state government announced a strict action against drug smugglers, the Khanna police today froze properties worth Rs 48 lakh of two drug smugglers of Samrala in Khanna.

Amneet Kondal, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Khanna, along with other senior police officials and force, pasted notices on properties of smugglers.

The SSP said the Khanna police had already prepared details of properties gathered by these smugglers. After verifying details of properties that were acquired through illegal means these were seized. The SSP said further probe was initiated to find other properties, including benami, if bought by smugglers.

The first smuggler, whose property worth Rs 29.95 lakh was seized, was identified as Sukhpal Singh, alias Sukhi, a resident of Guru Nanak Road, Samrala. Sukhpal was booked under the NDPS Act in the year 2021 by the Samrala police. The police had then recovered 3,000 Tramadol tablets, 22,800 Diphenoxylate Hydrochloride and Atropine Sulphate tablets and 14 bottles of Reksodin cough syrup from his possession, the SSP said.

The SSP said another smuggler whose property was seized had been identified as Sohan Singh, a resident of Manki village in Samrala. He was arrested by the Samrala police in 2019 and 53 kg of poppy husk worth Rs 18.03 lakh was recovered from his possession.

