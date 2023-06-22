Police hand over keys to NRI woman

Ludhiana, June 21
After a delegation of farmers and labourers unions yesterday met Ludhiana (Rural) Senior Superintendent of Police Navneet Bains regarding the problems being faced by an NRI woman, Amarjit Kaur Dhaliwal, in taking possession of her house, the police on Wednesday handed over the keys of the house in the presence of the union members.
Keys were handed over by Superintendent of Police Harinderpal Singh Parmar.
Notably, around 10 days after a 76-year-old NRI woman Amarjit Kaur filed a complaint against AAP MLA Saravjit Kaur Manuke accusing her of unlawfully acquiring her house, the Jagraon police on Monday booked a man allegedly involved in selling the property using a fraudulent power of attorney.
An FIR was registered under sections 420, 467, and 468 of the IPC against Ashok Kumar of Sherpur Road in Jagraon. The NRI woman thanked the union members and the police for helping her
