Police hold anti-drug drives in Doraha, nearby villages

Our Correspondent

Doraha, September 15

The Doraha police is organising anti-drug drives almost regularly in the town and surrounding villages.

With the assistance of residents, Payal DSP Nikhil Garg and Doraha SHO Vijay Kumar are holding police-public meetings and educating people about the fatal consequences of drug consumption and its adverse impact on an individual, family and society.

The SHO said the police have covered different wards of Doraha, including Ward No. 3, 6, 7, 8, 10, 11, 12 and 14, and Ajnaud, Rajgarh, Deep Nagar, Gurthali, Daburjee, Begowal, Katana Sahib, Rampur, Malhipur, Araichan, Kaddon, Bishanpura, Jaipura, Buani, Landa, Chankoian Kalan and Chankoian Khurd villages.

The Payal DSP urged the public to help the police in identifying wrongdoers and anti-social elements.