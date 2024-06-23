Police hold basketball tourney to spread awareness against drugs

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 22

As part of the ongoing anti-drug awareness campaign following the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Ludhiana (Rural) police have organised a district-level basketball tournament to sensitise the youth about the harmful effects of drugs and channelise their energy in the right direction.

The tournament was organised under the supervision of Ludhiana Senior Superintendent of Police (Rural) Navneet Singh Bains at Arjuna Awardee Gurdial Singh Malhi’s Gureh village in Mullanpur Dakha.

Notably, amid the ongoing crackdown against drug traffickers, the Punjab Police have been organising different events to spread awareness about the detrimental effects of drugs and to get support of the public in the fight. The events including in basketball, kabaddi, cricket, volleyball, football, cyclothon, awareness camps, dramas, nukkad nataks, marathons, seminars and public meetings are being organised in all 28 police districts.

The state government has enforced a three-pronged strategy — enforcement, deaddiction and prevention (EDP) — to eradicate drugs.

Ludhiana Range Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Dhanpreet Kaur, who was chief guest at the event, said the purpose behind organising such events is to bring together the community, especially focusing on the youth, through the power of sports, promoting teamwork, discipline and healthy living.

She said the tournament has not only served as a competitive platform but also as a stride in spreading awareness about the perils of drug addiction. Through this initiative, the Ludhiana (Rural) police have reinforced their dedication to safeguarding the well-being of their community, she added.

The event has witnessed an impressive schedule, featuring a total of eight teams — including six teams of boys and two of girls. In the boys’ category, the Ludhiana Basketball Academy secured the first position, while, District Ludhiana team stood second. Similarly, in the girls’ category, the Ludhiana Basketball Academy bagged the first position, while, the Ludhiana Basketball Club came in second.

DIG Dhanpreet Kaur accompanied by SSP Navneet Singh Bains congratulated the winners and felicitated them with cash prizes, trophies and medals on the occasion.

Residents all praise

Residents, from nearby villages, who came to attend the tournament, talked highly about the state government and Punjab Police for initiating a decisive war against drugs and holding such events to sensitise the youth about the harmful effects of drugs, and at the same time helping addicts by sending them to the numerous Deaddiction and Rehabilitation Centres to bring them back into the mainstream.

Terming the tournament a great initiative to spread awareness against drugs, Veerpal Singh, former Gureh panchayat member, thanked the Punjab Police and said such activities will help in promoting sports among the youth.

