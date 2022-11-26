Ludhiana police hold surprise check at Ghumar Mandi gun house

Ludhiana, November 25
After Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav ordered the scrutiny of records at all gun houses in the state, the Ludhiana police on Friday conducted a surprise check at Pal Gun House in Ghumar Mandi here. The checking was conducted by ACP, Licencing and Security, Somnath, and his team.
The police team checked the records of the gun house and matched the same with the available stock of weapons and bullets.
“We have checked the entire register of records at the gun house. As per our report, the records had been maintained as per rules,” ACP Somnath said.
The ACP said the gun house owner had to keep weapons in safe custody and some security parameters needed to be followed according to rules, such as mandatory installation of CCTV cameras, availability of emergency siren, presence of a strong scissor gate, etc., and the gun house was found complying with all these directions.
The city police today started the drive which will be continued in the coming days to check records of all gun houses in the city.
