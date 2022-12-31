Police initiate probe into fraud, theft cases

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh/Payal/ Raikot, December 30

The police have initiated probe into cases registered at various police stations of Payal, Ahmedgarh and Raikot..

Rishi Kumar of Khebrajpur in Barabanki district of UP has been booked under Section 420 of the IPC for allegedly duping Pritpal Singh of Green Avenue in Raikot.

According to an FIR registered at the Raikot police station on Thursday, the sister-in-law of the victim (Pritpal Singh) had asked him to extend monetary help to Bakshis Singh, a friend of the family staying in Switzerland on September 10. The suspect posed as Bakshis and asked the victim to transfer some money to a bank account as he (the suspect) had already sent an amount of Rs 10 lakh to him.

The victim transferred amounts of Rs 20,000, Rs 5 lakh and Rs 4,79,500 to the bank account of the suspect but never received the Rs 10 lakh which he had been told had already been sent to him.

In another incident, a case was registered yesterday at the Sudhar police station. An unidentified turbaned swindler exchanged the ATM card of Dalwinder Kaur of Boparai Kalan village on the pretext of helping her withdraw money at an ATM in Sudhar. The suspect later withdrew Rs 1,56,548 from her bank account. The unidentified suspect has been booked in the case.

In another case registered at the Sudhar police station against unknown persons, Kulwant Singh of Heran village reported that two of his buffaloes had been stolen by suspects in a tempo in the wee hours of Thursday.

2 nabbed; 1.5-kg opium, motorcycle, Rs 1L seized

Payal SHO Kuljinder Singh Grewal said the police had received information about drug peddling being done by Manpreet Singh, alias Vicky, of Ward 1 in Raikot, and Harpreet Singh Happy of Kajri Niranjanpur of UP, who were later nabbed during patrolling. The police recovered 1.5 kg of opium, a motorcycle and Rs 1 lakh from the suspects.