Police intensify vigil ahead of election day

Ludhiana, May 17

In the run up to the Lok Sabha polls, the Ludhiana police have intensified checking of vehicles suspicious of smuggling narcotics and illicit liquor into the district. Specials nakas have been set up at the entry and exit points of the city.

On Friday, Special DGP Arpit Shukla who was in city to take a range-level meeting had also directed the police officials to intensify checking of vehicles, especially of commercial vehicles, so that the anti-social elements are not able to bring narcotics or illicit liquor in the region.

The police formed special patrolling parties who will also lay nakas to check the suspicious vehicles. Even SHOs of all police stations have been directed by the top cop to ensure checking of suspicious vehicles and persons in their respective areas.

