Police launch drive to prevent crime against children, women

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Oct 4

To curb crime against women and children in society and update masses about probable modes of fishing soft targets by anti-social elements, the police have launched a drive to spread awareness on the subject.

A subdivision-level seminar was held at MGMN Senior Secondary School here on Tuesday. In-charge District Sanjh Kendra Surinder Pal Sidhu presided over the seminar and city SHO Satwinder Singh was the keynote speaker.

Malerkotla SSP Avneet Kaur Sidhu said the drive to sensitise masses about modus operandi of swindlers and antisocial elements, to exploit women and children, had been launched in compliance of orders of Additional Director General of Police, Community Affairs Division. “Besides deploying experts from our own department we have involved leaders from various sections of society to sensitise target groups about sinister designs of antisocial elements exploiting women and children,” said Sidhu.

Addressing participants during seminar, speakers including Satwinder Singh, Surinder Pal Sidhu, traffic in-charge Balvir Singh, foreign cell in-charge District Sanjh Kendra Kuldeep Singh and Principal Viney Goyal cautioned all concerned that children were most valuable assets of their parents and their safety and security was joint responsibility of the police and the society as well.

Speakers cautioned against falling prey to offers being made by strangers, personally or social media. “Most effective method to defend these swindlers and antisocial elements is to ignore all their offers or advances,” said SHO Satwinder Singh.