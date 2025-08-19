Police launch massive crackdown on drug hotspots

Over 350 police personnel posted at stations across Ludhiana and Malerkotla districts carried out a large-scale cordon and search operation (CASO) in localities previously identified as drug hotspots, said police officials.

Advertisement

The operation, part of a statewide crackdown on drug trafficking, was conducted under the supervision of Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav. Officials said the initiative aimed to restore public confidence and tighten the net around drug peddlers and their sympathisers.

Although police are yet to officially disclose the quantity of drugs seized or the number of individuals apprehended, officers on the ground reported several suspects had fled, suggesting a growing fear among peddlers in the region.

Advertisement

Specialised police teams, each led by a Gazetted Officer, were assigned specific locations for the operation. The deployment was coordinated from the headquarters of Commissioner of Police Ludhiana Swapan Sharma, Ludhiana (Rural) SSP Dr Ankur Gupta, Khanna SSP Dr Jyoti Yadav and Malerkotla SSP Gagan Ajit Singh.

According to SSP Gagan Ajit Singh, around 150 police personnel carried out operations in areas under the Ahmedgarh, Amargarh and Malerkotla subdivisions. Two individuals were detained in Malerkotla, though their direct involvement in drug supply activities has yet to be confirmed.

Advertisement

“While routine patrolling and combing operations are ongoing, this targeted exercise focused on high-risk areas with the specific aim of deterring criminal elements and boosting public morale,” said Singh.

He added police had previously arrested several known peddlers and recovered significant quantities of drugs and narcotics. The intensified operation, he said, underscores the department’s commitment to eradicating drug networks from the region.