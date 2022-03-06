Police, locals misbehaved, looted us in Ukraine, allege Indian students

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, March 5

Tears couldn’t stop rolling down the cheeks of Kaushika when she was finally back home. The turmoil she has gone through is what she will never forget her whole life.

Kaushika is in her final semester and studying at Kharkiv National Medical University in Ukraine. The moment she reached home here both the parents and their daughter could not stop crying.

“We are relieved that our daughter is back home safely. She has gone through too much suffering during these days. She has not eaten anything for the past five days and the Ukrainian Police misbehaved with them. The locals snatched their eatables and other stuff and even misbehaved with them,” said Ram Nihal Pathak, father of Kaushika.

Babanjot Singh, student of Kharkiv National Medical University, said he had been in Ukraine for the past two and a half years but what he saw in the past few days was unbelievable.

“The police and locals were misbehaving and we saw their different face during the crisis. On February 28, two bombs dropped on the university due to which two floors got destroyed and now only two lower floors are left,” Babanjot Singh said.

Sharing further, Babanjot said he along with his friends decided to reach the railway station there, but they were robbed by locals, who were brandishing knives, and they took all their money.

“We had kept some money in our socks and with that we bought the train ticket but Indian students were not allowed to enter the train. We were manhandled and thrown out of the train and some of us also got injured but we did not give up and managed to sneak inside the train. But sadly we were robbed of our belongings and after 18 hours of journey we reached Lviv and then moved towards the Poland border. The two-minute journey was completed in nine hours,” he said.

“Those scary scenes still come before my eyes,” Babanjot Singh said.

Gurleen Kaur, another Ludhiana resident, is a student of Kharkiv National Medical University. “On March 1, we started our journey and reached Lviv. We boarded a bus and reached Poland and after spending nearly six hours we were allowed to enter Poland. The weather conditions there were extremely cold but we managed to survive,” said Gurleen.

“Earlier, every night I used to sleep in a bunker at Metro station amidst the temperature at 2°C. In the morning we used to come back to the apartment,” said Gurleen.