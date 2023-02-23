Police Officers' Enclave: PPS lobby welcomes renaming

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, February 22

The ongoing campaign to promote mother tongue by the Ludhiana Commissionerate seems to have brought some good news for the PPS officers’ lobby as the name of “IPS Officers’ Enclave” has been changed to the “Police Officers Enclave”. Interestingly, the name was earlier written in English which has now been written in Punjabi.

The houses in the enclave are located in the area adjoining the official residence of Commissioner of Police Mandeep Sidhu on the Dandi Swami road, where the DCP and Additional DCP rank officers have also been living for years.

About a year back, an IPS officers’ lobby had reportedly stamped this place as “IPS Officers’ Enclave” and since then, only IPS officers were reportedly living there.

PPS officers, though timorously, had termed the move discriminatory but their voices were reportedly not heard as the IPS officers had a majority in the commissionerate. Now, when the name has been changed, the PPS lobby has welcomed the move, terming it a step to end discrimination.

“When all of us are doing policing for Ludhiana Police, naming something on the basis of a cadre like IPS obviously seems like an offence for the PPS cadre. This promotes discrimination and creates unnecessary row among IPS and PPS cadres,” a PPS officer said.

“All IPS officers were not in the favour of naming the officers’ enclave to “IPS officers’ enclave”. Only a few of them had pitched for that. I welcome the move to rename the enclave as it does not hurt my IPS tag,” a senior IPS officer said.

Police sources told The Tribune that now, PPS officers were likely to get houses allotted in this enclave where usually IPS officers have been housing from long.