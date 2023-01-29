Police officials told to sweat under fitness programme

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Jan 28

Potbellied police personnel are to be a thing of the past at the police stations of this region falling under the jurisdiction of the Malerkotla district police.

Police officials have been asked to shun laziness and do daily exercise, besides controlling diet to maintain standard body weight to height ratio.

Gazetted officers have been advised to monitor the implementation of ‘Fit Cop Hit Cop’ assignment by organising periodic track events in their respective areas, besides routine physical training at the subdivision and district levels. Highways, link roads, canal banks and stadia have been chosen for undertaking mini or micro marathons from time to time.

Having participated in the first long race along Patiala Branch of the Sirhind Canal near Mahorana at Amargarh, policemen posted at Ahmedgarh City, Ahmedgarh Sadar, Sandaur and Amargarh police stations said they were enthusiastic about the fitness programme launched under the supervision of Malerkotla SSP Avneet Kaur Sidhu, who is herself an Olympian.

“Though we are already conscious about health, hectic routines can at times cause hindrances in undertaking regular exercise,” said Gagandeep Singh, SHO at the Ahmedgarh Sadar police station.

Sukhwinder Singh, the SHO at Sandaur police station, said all cops had been asked to follow the guidelines received from the SSP regarding the maintenance of body weight- height ratio.

Another cop, who considers himself to be overweight, said: “I feel embarrassed because of my appearance. My bosses have always been motivating me to lose weight, but that has been a bit difficult. But I am sure persistent efforts will fetch the desired results.”

No punishment for not losing weight: SSP

Malerkotla SSP Avneet Kaur Sidhu said: “Studies have revealed that potbellied cops cannot be expected to catch fleeing criminals. Though no one will be punished for not losing weight, cops will not be allowed to skip exercise and running sessions.”