Police on toes for safe Diwali

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh/Raikot/ Payal, October 23

The administration remained on toes undertaking security arrangements and traffic management owing to heavy rush of residents on the eve of Diwali.

Though the administration has allowed sale of crackers and fireworks at designated places situated away from congested markets, commercial establishments and stalls selling eatables and gift items remained the first choice of families visiting the town for shopping.

Meanwhile, the administration has deployed extra forces with intent to instil confidence among residents and demoralise antisocial elements.

Besides organising flag marches, the circle officers have scheduled nakas, search and combing operations in regions falling under their respective jurisdiction.

SSP Avneet Kaur Sidhu said that special teams of cops, each supervised by a gazetted officer, had been deployed to take proactive measures to prevent any untoward incident on the occasion of Diwali, to be celebrated on Monday. Cops have been cautioned against probable sinister designs of antisocial elements, including snatchers, eve teasers and other criminals at congested places, said Sidhu.

Ahmedgarh ASP Dr Jyoti Yadav, DSP Raikot Rachhpal Singh Dhindsa, DSP Amargarh Gur Iqbal Singh and DSP Payal Harsimrat Singh Chhetra supervised proactive measures undertaken by cops, led by SHOs Satwinder Singh Bajwa, Gagandeep Singh, Winner Preet Singh and Sukhwinder Singh.

#Diwali