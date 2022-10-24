Police on toes for safe Diwali

Mahesh Sharma
Mandi Ahmedgarh/Raikot/ Payal, October 23
The administration remained on toes undertaking security arrangements and traffic management owing to heavy rush of residents on the eve of Diwali.
Though the administration has allowed sale of crackers and fireworks at designated places situated away from congested markets, commercial establishments and stalls selling eatables and gift items remained the first choice of families visiting the town for shopping.
Meanwhile, the administration has deployed extra forces with intent to instil confidence among residents and demoralise antisocial elements.
Besides organising flag marches, the circle officers have scheduled nakas, search and combing operations in regions falling under their respective jurisdiction.
SSP Avneet Kaur Sidhu said that special teams of cops, each supervised by a gazetted officer, had been deployed to take proactive measures to prevent any untoward incident on the occasion of Diwali, to be celebrated on Monday. Cops have been cautioned against probable sinister designs of antisocial elements, including snatchers, eve teasers and other criminals at congested places, said Sidhu.
Ahmedgarh ASP Dr Jyoti Yadav, DSP Raikot Rachhpal Singh Dhindsa, DSP Amargarh Gur Iqbal Singh and DSP Payal Harsimrat Singh Chhetra supervised proactive measures undertaken by cops, led by SHOs Satwinder Singh Bajwa, Gagandeep Singh, Winner Preet Singh and Sukhwinder Singh.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rishi Sunak scripts history, becomes Britain’s first Indian-origin Prime Minister
The 42-year-old devout Hindu is the youngest British prime m...
WhatsApp services resume after outage; Meta-owned platform says issue fixed
Meta did not say what led to the outage
WhatsApp outage: Twitter flooded with hilarious memes, here are few of the most funny
WhatsApp outage gave some spare time to users to start a mem...
Partial solar eclipse: Skygazers watch celestial spectacle across India
Since the eclipse is taking place in the evening, the ending...
Day after Diwali, Delhi's air quality enters 'very poor' zone
Situation relatively better than previous years due to favou...