Senior officials monitoring situation, urge public to maintain harmony | Nakas installed at key areas | 5 companies deployed in city

Police, paramilitary forces conduct flag marches

Police Commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu along with police personnnel at Samrala Chowk. Tribune photo: Himanshu Mahajan



Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, March 19

To ensure that the law and order situation remains peaceful in the industrial hub, Police Commissioner Mandeep Sidhu led a flag march along with a large posse of police force and paramilitary jawans at Samrala Chowk.

The development came after the Punjab Police cracked down on the activists of ‘Waris Punjab De’ and arrested 78 aides of pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh.

Paramilitary jawans stand guard in Ludhiana. Tribune photo: Himanshu Mahajan

“We have deployed force at every nook and corner of the city. Apart from static nakas, mobile nakas have also been installed. The police teams are also conducting patrolling to keep tab on anti-social elements who may create law and order problem,” said CP Sidhu.

CP Sidhu revealed that apart from the strength of city police, state police also provided the additional force for deployment in city. Even Ludhiana police also got five companies of paramilitary force, along with the city police cops, were deployed at various nakas in city’s internal and outer areas.

Sidhu also warned the rumour mongers who have been spreading fake news and messages on social media with a motive to create law and order problem. “Our cyber team is also keeping tab on social media as some notorious persons are spreading rumours on social media about the law and order situation. We will not tolerate any such development and strict action as per law will be taken against the rumour mongers,” CP Sidhu said.

Khanna SSP Amneet Kondal lead cops during a flag march in Khanna. Tribune photo: Himanshu Mahajan

Meanwhile, ADCP-3 Shubham Aggarwal also carried out flag march from the Sadar police station to Ghumar Mandi.

During the exercise, the police were also seen interacting with residents to build confidence of security and safety in them. Residents were also urged by the police to maintain peace and inform them if they find anyone making efforts to disturb harmony in the district.

Two Amritpal supporters arrested in Khanna

The Khanna police arrested two sympathisers of Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh. SSP Khanna Amneet Kondal said Ishwar Singh of Manupur near Samrala and Gurpreet Singh of Uttala village near Samrala were arrested. Both were sent to Central Jail, Ludhiana.

SSP Kondal, along with SP (Investigation) Pragya Jain, entire police force and paramilitary jawans conducted a flag march in Khanna.

Talking to The Tribune, SSP Kondal said, “There is no law and order problem in Khanna. Even no dharna or any blockade was seen anywhere in the city. Our force is on alert mode and no one will be allowed to disturb peace.”

SSP Kondal added that Khanna police also got one company of ITBP and additional force from state police. High-tech nakas were installed at city's strategic place and cops were checking suspicious vehicles.

Kondal urged residents that they should not believe on fake news being spread on social media. Even if they get any fake news messages regarding law and order problem in state, they should not share on social media as action can also be taken against them for spreading rumours.

21 held for violating Section 144

  • The Ludhiana rural police on Sunday arrested 21 persons protesting in favour of pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh at Boparai Kalan village near Jagraon.
  • Inspector General of Police (Ludhiana Range) Kaustubh Sharma told The Tribune on Sunday that they were arrested for violating the Section 144 of the CrPC imposed by the Deputy Commissioner, Ludhiana.
  • “After nabbing them they were produced in the court of SDM which sent them in judicial custody. The arrested person include the granthi of the gurdwara. No one will be allowed to take law into his hands, the police will take immediate action if anyone tries to create law and order problem,” added IG Sharma.

