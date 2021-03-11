Police, paramilitary forces hold foot march

Ludhiana, August 9
The Ludhiana police along with jawans of paramilitary forces today conducted a foot march in the city to instil a sense of security and safety in residents ahead of the Independence Day celebrations.
The march was led by the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), Rupinder Kaur Sran, with ACP (Central) Ramandeep Singh Bhullar and SHOs. The ADCP said the foot march was conducted in the Police Zone 1 for heightened surveillance and public safety. Crowded areas, crime-prone localities, abandoned locations and some other sensitive areas such as Kucha No 6, Amarpura mohalla, Civil Hospital Road, etc. were covered in the march. Some vehicles were also checked on the spot and their owners’ identities ascertained.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Government accepts Dr Raj Bahadur's resignation as Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences
Resignation sent to Governor Banwari Lal Purohit for final a...
4 soldiers killed in suicide attack at J-K's Rajouri army base; 2 terrorists gunned down
The attack comes days ahead of the celebration of the 75th I...
China puts hold on proposal by US and India to blacklist JEM chief Masood Azhar's brother
Abdul Rauf Azhar, born in 1974 in Pakistan, was sanctioned b...
Kejriwal giving ‘perverse twist’ to debate on freebies: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
'Health and education have never been called freebies,' she ...