Police, paramilitary forces hold foot march

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 9

The Ludhiana police along with jawans of paramilitary forces today conducted a foot march in the city to instil a sense of security and safety in residents ahead of the Independence Day celebrations.

The march was led by the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), Rupinder Kaur Sran, with ACP (Central) Ramandeep Singh Bhullar and SHOs. The ADCP said the foot march was conducted in the Police Zone 1 for heightened surveillance and public safety. Crowded areas, crime-prone localities, abandoned locations and some other sensitive areas such as Kucha No 6, Amarpura mohalla, Civil Hospital Road, etc. were covered in the march. Some vehicles were also checked on the spot and their owners’ identities ascertained.