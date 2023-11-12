Police personnel control traffic amid festive rush at Sahnewal

Lovleen Bains

Sahnewal, November 11

While traffic, at a majority of the places has gone haywire due to the festive season, Sahnewal traffic police has managed to maintain order with their presence of mind. Sahnewal Chowk, which used to bear long traffic snarls, now gives a breather to commuters through the smooth and uninterrupted flow of the vehicles.

Sahnewal Traffic In-charge Kuldeep Singh has, with the assistance of two other cops, managed to bring the traffic problem under control with his constant supervision and quick decision-making skills. No sooner does the traffic begin to accumulate, that the in-charge obstructs the flow from one side and prepares an alternate route instantly for the commuters. As soon as the traffic eases, the main route is opened up for the passersby. The commuters, who used to bear the brunt of being stranded in long lines of traffic, can feel the difference and are in all praise of the traffic police for its noteworthy performance.

“Vehicles used to jostle with each other in the absence of traffic police. No one was bothered to resolve the problem of traffic that was ailing the commuters every day. Ever since traffic police has been deputed at the chowk, the problem has been solved to a considerable extent,” shared a resident of Sahnewal.

“We always felt that the traffic problem of Sahnewal was going to stay, come what may. Seldom did commuters reach their destination in time. We had to plan the day at least an hour ahead. No traffic police could be seen even at the peak hours but now things have changed, and for the better. Even during the festive rush, Sahnewal Chowk bears a clean and empty look due to the presence of the traffic police,” said another resident. “The flow of heavy vehicles had turned the life of the residents and commuters into a virtual hell. With the latest checks that are imposed to combat the problem of traffic, commuters have been relieved,” added another.