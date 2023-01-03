Police-public meeting: Khanna cop shares details about recoveries made by Payal police

Lovleen Bains

Doraha, January 2

During a police-public meeting held at Doraha, Khanna SP (Headquarters) Gurpreet Kaur Purewal informed residents about the recoveries made by the police in the Payal subdivision during the past six months. In the event, she also sought the cooperation of the public in fighting crimes, especially drug trafficking, in the district.

Purewal said the Payal police had registered 11 cases under the NDPS Act in the past six months and arrested 16 suspects, also recovering 3.54 quintal of poppy husk from their possession. Six other cases had been registered related to opium smuggling and nine miscreants had been nabbed, after recovering 4.205 kg of opium from them.

With regard to heroin, a total of nine cases had been registered and 14 people had been nabbed, after recovering 111.40 gm of heroin from them.

Similarly, 24 cases had been filed against persons involved in the smuggling of drug powder during the past six months and 31 suspects had been arrested, from whom 283 kg of drug powder had been seized, the top cop revealed. Two cases were registered against people carrying charas and one against a person carrying ganja. In the past six months, 8.3 kg of charas and 10 kg of ganja had been recovered.

A total of eight cases had been registered under the Excise Act, in which nine persons were arrested and 468 litre of liquor and 210 litre of lahan were recovered. A total of 11 cases of gambling had been registered in the past six months, and 11 gamblers had been arrested, after recovering Rs 32,870 gambling money from them. Similarly, two cases were registered under the Arms Act and three persons were arrested, from whom a .30-bore revolver, two pistols, 16 live cartridges and two magazines had been recovered in the past six months.

At the meeting, Doraha residents shared their concerns over the discomfort and insecurity after the shifting of the Doraha police station premises out of the town. To this, Purewal said she would discuss the issue with senior officials and deliberate upon deputing some personnel in the older premises within the town as well.

She asked for cooperation of the public in maintaining law and order in the subdivision and their assistance in nabbing the wrong-doers and bringing them to book. DSP Naveen Kumar, DSP Harpal Singh, DSP Harsimrat Chetra, Doraha SHO Gurmeet Singh and Doraha Municipal Council chief Sudarshan Kumar Sharma were also present on the occasion.

Residents raise concerns over shifting of premises

At the meeting, Doraha residents shared their concerns over the discomfort and insecurity after the shifting of the Doraha police station premises out of the town. To this, SP Purewal said she would discuss the issue with senior officials and deliberate upon deputing some personnel in the older premises within the town as well.