Police raid two paan shops, seize e-cigarettes, 4 hookahs

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 31

The police conducted raids on two paan shops in Sarabha Nagar and seized 75 e-cigarettes, four hookahs, one coal box and six hookah pipes. Owners of the both the paan shops have been arrested.

The arrested accused have been identified as Ram Chaurasia and Hari Chand.

Two FIRs have been registered at the Sarabha Nagar police station against the accused. One FIR has been registered at the Sarabha Nagar police station against Ram Chaurasia under Sections 188 of the IPC; 6, 7, 20, 24 of the Tobacco Act, 2003, Section 21-A of the Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products Act, 2018, and Sections 7 and 8 of the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarette Act 2019.

The other FIR has been registered against Hari Chand under Sections 188 of the IPC and 7 and 8 of the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarette Act, 2019.