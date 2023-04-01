Police raid two paan shops, seize e-cigarettes, 4 hookahs

Ludhiana, March 31
The police conducted raids on two paan shops in Sarabha Nagar and seized 75 e-cigarettes, four hookahs, one coal box and six hookah pipes. Owners of the both the paan shops have been arrested.
The arrested accused have been identified as Ram Chaurasia and Hari Chand.
Two FIRs have been registered at the Sarabha Nagar police station against the accused. One FIR has been registered at the Sarabha Nagar police station against Ram Chaurasia under Sections 188 of the IPC; 6, 7, 20, 24 of the Tobacco Act, 2003, Section 21-A of the Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products Act, 2018, and Sections 7 and 8 of the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarette Act 2019.
The other FIR has been registered against Hari Chand under Sections 188 of the IPC and 7 and 8 of the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarette Act, 2019.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months
Former PPCC chief addresses media outside Patiala Jail
Delhi Police file chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case
Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal has posted the matter fo...
Nakkiana toll plaza on Kiratpur Sahib-Nangal-Una road in Punjab closed
Bhagwant Mann says it is the eighth toll plaza shut down by ...
Sikh shopkeeper shot dead in Pakistan's Peshawar
Dyal Singh, 35, was killed on the spot
Pune man who threatened to eliminate Sanjay Raut like Sidhu Moosewala arrested
Accused Rahul Talekar has no criminal background and claims ...