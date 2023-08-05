 Police Range cracks whip against drug peddlers, gangsters, terrorists : The Tribune India

  • Police Range cracks whip against drug peddlers, gangsters, terrorists

617 smugglers held in 583 NDPS cases; 20 gangsters caught, 5 gangs neutralised in past 8 months

Ludhiana Police Range IGP Kaustubh Sharma addresses the media about arrests on Friday.



Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, August 4

The Ludhiana Police Range, comprising three police districts – Ludhiana Rural, Khanna, and Nawanshahr – has cracked the whip against drugs, gangsters, and terrorists.

While 617 smugglers had been arrested in 583 cases registered under the provisions of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act with huge cache of drugs, drug money and vehicles used for smuggling, 20 dreaded gangsters had been caught from five different gangs with arms and ammunition to crack major cases of murder, dacoity, snatching, paper leaks, illegal weapon supply and vehicle thefts during the past eight months.

ZERO TOLERANCE AGAINST CRIME

Adopting zero tolerance against crime, several gangs of criminals and modules of terrorists have been neutralised with significant arrests and seizures during the past eight months. All our three police districts in Ludhiana Rural, Khanna and Nawanshahr are waging an unrelenting war on drugs, gangsters, notorious criminals and major crime. —Dr Kaustubh Sharma, IGP, Ludhiana police range

Ludhiana Range Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kaustubh Sharma, told The Tribune, here on Friday that the district police of all three districts in the Ludhiana Range had been undertaking a sustained campaign against the smuggling of drugs and activities of gangsters and anti-social elements in their respective jurisdictions.

He disclosed that the war on drugs and drive against gangsters had evoked a massive response with the large number of smugglers, peddlers and gangsters landing in the police net with a huge cache of synthetic drugs since he took over the charge on November 15 last.

The IGP said under war against gangsters, notorious gangsters Amandeep, alias Rancho, and Shivam alias Tara, from Sonu Khatri Gang, who were wanted in at least 11 cases of heinous crime, Amrik Singh alias Vicky, alias Marado, Mohinder Verma, alias DK, Ramesh Chauhan, Sandeep Singh, alias Shelly, Gurjant Singh, Sukhveer Singh, alias Vicky, Harsimranjit Singh, alias Simma, Charles, alias Prince, Shamsher Singh, alias Shera, Praveen Singh, alias Prince Malhi, Sarbjot Singh, alias Sabi Sandhu, and Daljit Kaur, alias Mano, from the dreaded Jaggu Bhagwanpuria Gang, Harpinder Singh, alias Rupa, with his two associates, Kulwinder Singh, alias Pistol, with his associate, USA-based Amritpal Singh, alias Amrit Bal, along with his seven associates had been apprehended with a huge cache of arms, ammunition and vehicles used by them.

“Most of them used to threaten innocent people with dire consequences and demanded ransom by calling them from virtual numbers, carried out target killings, supplied and arranged arms and ammunition,” he revealed.

Dr Sharma divulged that a terror module was also busted with the arrest of 15 members to solve the cases of bomb blast attack at CIA Staff in Nawanshahr and the Kalwan police post in Ropar.

The seizure of 38-kg heroin from a gangster Rajesh Kumar, alias Sonu Khatri, was among the biggest catches made by the Nawanshahr police under the sustained campaign against drugs.

The drug recoveries included 116.697-kg opium, 2,745.5-kg poppy husk, 18.190-kg charas, 7.526-kg heroin, 74.134-kg ganja, 210.775-kg green plants, 754-gm narcotics powder, 220 intoxicant injections, and 158 gm party drug, popularly known as ICE. Besides Rs 14,27,525 drug money and 98 vehicles had also been seized from the arrested smugglers.

Under the recovery of arms and ammunition, 80 pistols and revolvers, three guns/ rifles, 166 cartridges, 47 magazines, a knife, two air guns, and two toy pistols were confiscated from 41 criminals arrested in 23 cases registered under the Arms Act.

While 130 suspects were arrested in 160 cases under the Excise Act with the recovery of large quantities of illicit, licit, English liquor, lahan and working stills, 89 gamblers were caught in 57 cases with the recovery of Rs 3.66 lakh cash.

Acting tough against the proclaimed offenders, 168 wanted criminals were apprehended in separate cases of crime registered against them.

