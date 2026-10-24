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Home / Ludhiana / Police recreate crime scene, two suspects detained

Police recreate crime scene, two suspects detained

Murder of vendor’s son: All were drunk, celebratory fire may have hit victim: Probe

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:15 AM Oct 24, 2026 IST
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Rahul Sharma, the deceased.
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The Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the Commissioner of Police (CP) to probe the murder of 34-year-old Rahul Sharma, who was allegedly shot dead by his friend at Talwar Colony in Daad village on Wednesday night, visited the spot and recreated the crime scene on Friday.

The team, led by the ADCP rank and other officials, questioned family members of one of the suspects, Akhil Joshi, on whose birthday Rahul was shot dead. Two of the suspects detained by the police.

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Rahul was the son of a famous chole-kulche vendor in the city.

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“We have recreated the crime scene. As per our probe, all friends were sitting on the rooftop and celebrating the birthday of Akhil. They were having drinks together and were heavily drunk. One of the suspects, Gagandeep Arora, was carrying a weapon and expressed desire for celebratory firing,” said a police official privy to the investigation.

The official added that Gagandeep took out a loaded revolver from his waist and tried to fire in the air. Since the person was in an inebriated state, he could not handle the weapon well due to which the bullet hit Rahul, who was standing next to the suspect. The bullet hit Rahul from point blank range and pierced through his chest.

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The police official said after recreating the crime scene and completing the preliminary investigation, probe details were shared with the senior police official concerned. “Our probe has found the suspect has not intentionally committed the murder but he negligently handled the weapon that cost the life of an innocent man and he should face the law. Despite the preliminary investigation, he is still facing murder charges and raids are being conducted to nab all suspects. Till the police investigation completes, nothing can be confirmed at this stage,” added a police official.

Notably a murder case was registered against the suspects, Akhil Joshi of Talwara Colony, Gagandeep Arora of Moga, Amritpal, Gaurav, Gautam, Sagar, Karan, Saksham and Paramraj.

Meanwhile, family members of the deceased demanded that the suspects should be arrested. They alleged that they had intentionally committed the murder of Rahul in a well-planned conspiracy.

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