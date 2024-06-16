Police register case 20 days after brutal attack on resident

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 15

Almost 20 days after a resident was brutally attacked and his motorcycle stolen, the Moti Nagar police registered a case against unknown persons on Friday.

Complainant Sanjiv Kumar told the police that on May 25, at around 11 pm, his brother Amandeep Singh was heading home on his motorcycle and as he reached near Aarti Steels he was cornered by three unidentified persons. The accused asked him to drop them near a hospital. While en route, one of the accused hit him in the head with an iron rod.

The complainant added as his brother fell, the accused snatched his mobile phone, Rs 1,000 cash, and then fled with the motorcycle.

The complainant said his brother suffered serious injuries and could not move to reach a hospital for treatment. Later, at around 4 am in the morning, when some passersby noticed him, he informed the family and was shifted to a hospital. The police have launched probe to identify the accused.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.