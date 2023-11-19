Police remand of six Kaddon assault case suspects extended

Our Correspondent

Doraha, November 18

In a press conference held at the Doraha police station today, Payal DSP Nikhil Garg confirmed that the six suspects who had attacked two persons on Vishwakarma Day, near Baba Sidhsar Charitable Hospital in Kaddon village, had been further remanded in police custody for the next two days.

Kiranpreet Singh, a resident of Shahpur village in Payal and his family, along with Jagdeep Singh, a resident of Khant in Khamanon and three women had come to pay obeisance at a gurdwara opposite the hospital. The two victims after dropped their families at the gurudwara had gone to park their car near the hospital, when they were attacked by 12 miscreants with sharp edged weapons. The victims were beaten and their car was vandalised in the process. Kiranpreet Singh, received serious injuries, and was admitted to Sidhu Hospital, Doraha from where he was referred to DMC Hospital, Ludhiana. Jagdeep Singh was admitted to CHC, Payal.

A case under Sections 307, 323, 506, 148, 149 and 427 of the IPC was registered on the statement of Bhinder Kaur, mother of Kiranpreet Singh, at Doraha police station the next day.

Suspects, including — Gursimran Singh alias Simma, Gurpreet Singh alias Goga, Jaspreet Singh alias Jassa— residents of village Shahpur. Pradeep Singh of village Begowal and Jasvir Singh alias Jassi of Deep Nagar Doraha. Harvinder Singh alias Gandhi , Baljinder Singh alias Bablu, Gagandeep Singh alias Gagana and Harvel Singh alias Happy residents of village Kaddon have been identified, while there are a few more suspects who are unidentified so far.

DSP Garg said the condition of Kiranpreet was serious. He had undergone a surgery and his condition was still not stable. Jagdeep, however, was discharged from CHC Payal. “Harvel Singh, Baljinder Singh, Harvinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh and Jaspreet Singh were taken into custody on the next day of the incident while Gagandeep Singh was arrested on November 16. The base wall and rod used by the suspects were recovered. “Raids are being conducted to arrest the remaining accused in the case,” he added.