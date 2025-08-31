DT
Home / Ludhiana / Police rope in Ramlila organisers in fight against drug abuse

Police rope in Ramlila organisers in fight against drug abuse

Mahesh Sharma
Mandi Ahmedgarh, Updated At : 05:44 AM Aug 31, 2025 IST
Organisers begin holding rehearsals for Ramlila at Ahmedgarh in Malerkotla.
The police said they had roped in the organisers of Ramlila and Dasehra events to support the government’s ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ campaign. Office-bearers and activists of Ramlila and Dasehra committees have agreed to present skits and choreographies to spread the message of shunning drugs. Teams of experts will also address gatherings to spread awareness.

SSP Gagan Ajit Singh said the district police had roped in units of international service organisations including Rotary Club and Lions Club for spreading awareness about drug abuse.

Assistant Governor Surinder Pal Sofat said the campaign against drug abuse would be extended to other parts of the state and neighbouring states of Haryana and Rajasthan which were governed by district governor Bhupesh Mehta and chief advisor Amjad Ali.

“Keeping in view the intention of the Malerkotla police led we coordinated with Ram Lila committees of our area who have already started preparing items to support the ongoing campaign against drugs,” said Sofat, claiming that Mehta and Ali had further persuaded about 100 units to contribute in the fight against drugs through organisers of forthcoming Ramlila events.

