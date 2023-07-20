Police seize 10 tippers, one poclain machine

Our Correspondent

Doraha, July 19

The Doraha police, along with the Mining Department, have seized 10 tippers and one poclain machine today at Rampur village.

According to the Mining Department, the Doraha police today raided a field at Rampur village where illegal mining was in progress. Of the 10 tippers that were seized, five were filled with sand while the other five were yet to be filled. One poclain machine which was parked nearby was also seized by the police. However, the accused involved in the illegal mining managed to escape from the spot.

A case under the Mining Act and Section 379 of the IPC has been registered against 12 unidentified persons, including the owner of the land and those tippers and poclain machine. They were allegedly digging sand illegally from the spot. Investigating Officer Mohal Lal said that the accused were still at large. “As the case has been registered against the owner of the land as well as those of the tippers and poclain machine, we will identifying them soon and taking them into custody,” he added.

