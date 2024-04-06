Police seize 580 cases of illicit liquor

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 5

The Ludhiana police during special checking of vehicles on Thursday night caught a mini truck carrying illicit liquor. The police have arrested the driver, Ranbir Singh, a resident of Mundian Kalan.

Inspector Bhagtveer Singh, SHO, PAU police station, said the naka, pertaining to election duties, was laid near Circuit House. On suspicion, a mini truck was signaled to stop for checking. During checking, 580 cases of liquor were seized.

Asked if the was liquor linked to the elections, the SHO said there was no election connection behind this seizure. Still, questioning of the suspect was on and if anything comes up in the probe, further action would be taken as per law.

