Police seize 580 cases of illicit liquor

Ludhiana, April 5
The Ludhiana police during special checking of vehicles on Thursday night caught a mini truck carrying illicit liquor. The police have arrested the driver, Ranbir Singh, a resident of Mundian Kalan.
Inspector Bhagtveer Singh, SHO, PAU police station, said the naka, pertaining to election duties, was laid near Circuit House. On suspicion, a mini truck was signaled to stop for checking. During checking, 580 cases of liquor were seized.
Asked if the was liquor linked to the elections, the SHO said there was no election connection behind this seizure. Still, questioning of the suspect was on and if anything comes up in the probe, further action would be taken as per law.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
US on high alert for Iran threat in region after Israeli strike in Syria
Iran has said it reserves the right 'to take a decisive resp...
China carving out 175 more villages across Arunachal
Already has 628 such ‘prosperous settlements’ near LAC
Indian student dies in US state of Ohio
Since the beginning of 2024, there have been at least half a...
Permission for poll programmes in Haryana denied with abusive language in reply: AAP
AAP leaders said they had applied for the permission for the...