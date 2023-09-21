Police seized over Rs 12 cr from miscreants in recent past

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, September 20

Setting a record of sorts, the Ludhiana Commissionerate have solved all major robberies and dacoities that occurred in the recent past in the city and recovered over Rs 12 crore hard-earned money of residents from criminals.

Recent major recoveries September: Rs 3.94 crore from dacoits who looted the same from the house of a doctor couple.

Rs 3.94 crore from dacoits who looted the same from the house of a doctor couple. September: Rs 17.35L in cash from cyber crooks, including the HDFC Bank relationship manager who stole money from the NRI’s account.

Rs 17.35L in cash from cyber crooks, including the HDFC Bank relationship manager who stole money from the NRI’s account. August: Rs 15.21L stolen from SUV was recovered from two Delhi men

Rs 15.21L stolen from SUV was recovered from two Delhi men June: Rs 7.14 cr recovered in CMS cash management firm robbery case.

Rs 7.14 cr recovered in CMS cash management firm robbery case. Jan: Rs 46.5L from ‘Thak Thak’ gang that stole it from a car at Samrala Chowk

Interestingly, in some of the cases, the victims had mentioned lesser amount but the police recovered multiple times that amount from the robbers.

In today’s development, with the recovery of Rs 43 lakh more from the four nabbed suspects in a major dacoity incident that occurred at the house of a city-based renowned doctor couple, Waheguru Pal Sidhu and his wife Harkamal Bagga, a few days ago, the total cash recovery in the case has reached Rs 3.94 crore. The police on Tuesday apprehended four robbers identified as Gurwinder Singh, alias Sonu (39), of Thareeke village, here, Pawneet Singh, alias Shalu (42), of Dugri here, Jagpreet Singh (22) of Tarn Taran and Sahildeep (21) of Tarn Taran. The police had also recovered Rs 3.51 crore, 271 gm of gold ornaments, 88 gm of silver ornaments from the suspects.

Commissioner of Police Mandeep Singh Sidhu while talking to The Tribune here today said multi-crore cash recovery in the recent past became possible with the hard work and professional approach of his team towards every case.

“With the effort and dedication of my team, the Ludhiana Commissionerate have solved all major robberies and dacoities with the recovery of several crores of ruppees. The team’s effort had also been yielding fruits as cash rewards, DGP Commendation Discs and appreciation certificates were showered by the DGP, Punjab,” he said.

“In the latest dacoity case, the doctor couple had stated that only Rs 25 lakh was looted but our team recovered Rs 3.94 crore from the robbers. The couple might have misquoted the amount due to some reason but the police have done their duty by ensuring the recovery of every penny,” Sidhu said.

The recovery of Rs 7.14 crore in the CMS loot case was one of the highest recovery by the Ludhiana police, he claimed.