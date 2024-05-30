Police set up nakas

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 29

In the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, the Ludhiana police along with the paramilitary jawans erected special nakas in the city to check vehicles.

On Wednesday, a naka was laid at the Jalandhar bypass, where several vehicles were checked by the cops and paramilitary jawans. However, nothing illegal or objectionable was recovered at the naka.

Notably, due to the elections, daily special nakas are being installed by the police to keep check over anti-social elements. Suspected vehicles are being checked to ensure that nothing illegal should enter the city during election time. Now with the elections approaching, nakas at the night time would also be set up by the police.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha