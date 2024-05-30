Police set up nakas

Ludhiana, May 29
In the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, the Ludhiana police along with the paramilitary jawans erected special nakas in the city to check vehicles.
On Wednesday, a naka was laid at the Jalandhar bypass, where several vehicles were checked by the cops and paramilitary jawans. However, nothing illegal or objectionable was recovered at the naka.
Notably, due to the elections, daily special nakas are being installed by the police to keep check over anti-social elements. Suspected vehicles are being checked to ensure that nothing illegal should enter the city during election time. Now with the elections approaching, nakas at the night time would also be set up by the police.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Is Delhi really burning in 52.9 degrees? weather chief says ‘abnormal, looking at errors'
Heat wave intensifies in north, central India; 52.9 deg C in...
Setback for Arvind Kejriwal, Supreme Court refuses to list plea for bail extension
Delhi CM had sought more time for medical tests
Farmer leader Kulwinder Machiana put under house arrest ahead of PM Modi’s Hoshiarpur rally
Modi would address a public meeting for the ongoing Lok Sabh...
A first: In one go, 11 ED officers made Joint Director
Probe agency has over 30 such posts