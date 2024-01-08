Police special campaign leads to arrest of 16 POs

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, January 7

In its continued campaign against crime, the Ludhiana police during the past four days have arrested 16 proclaimed offenders (POs) involved in various crimes, including some heinous ones.

Rupinder Kaur Sran, ADCP (Crime) shared that the special campaign against proclaimed offenders and absconders had been launched on the instructions of Commissioner of Police, Ludhiana, Kuldeep Singh Chahal.

Sixteen POs wanted in different types of crime were arrested in the past four days by a team, led by ACP (Crime) Gurpreet Singh, she said.

Sran said they were involved in cases pertaining to heinous crimes falling under various sections of the IPC, including dacoity, culpable homicide not amounting to murder, attempt to murder and drug smuggling cases.

Sran said the due process was being followed to make them face the trial in the cases in which they were absconding.

The ADCP said the arrested persons include two POs, Sanjay Mehra and his wife Babita Mehra, who have 12 FIRs registered against them, and they were declared POs in 11 FIRs under Section 138 of the the IPC. Another proclaimed offender Ram Kumar has six FIRs registered against him on various charges, including dacoity, theft and snatching.

Sources said on the directions of the city top cop, a list has been prepared by the police of those absconders who were at large in drug cases, weapon cases or heinous crimes. A special team had been formed by the police for the purpose.