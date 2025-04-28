Police start rehabilitation of addicts, shift 18 to de-addiction centres

The Ludhiana police have started the process of rehabilitation of drug addicts by shifting them to drug de-addiction centres. Every police zone has been directed by the Commissioner of Police to shift at least two drug addicts to these centres so that they are able to shun drugs and get a new lease of life. This action is being taken by the police under Section 64-A of the NDPS Act.

Talking to The Tribune here on Saturday, Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma said that apart from the ongoing campaign against the drug smugglers, the Ludhiana police has also taken an initiative to help the drug addicts in shunning drugs.

“In the past few days, the Police Commissionerate has shifted 18 drug addicts to drug de-addiction centres. As the commissionerate has four police zones, every police zone in charge (ADCP rank) has been told to shift one drug addict to a de-addiction centre daily. Before shifting them, cops will interact with the family of the addict and even the addict will be motivated for his proposed treatment at the centre,” claimed Sharma.

The top cop revealed that the police now does not register FIRs against the drug addicts if they are caught taking drugs, but if a drug addict is also a drug peddler, then the police has no option but to register an FIR and send the accused to jail.

“In the present scenario, a considerable number of drug addicts are also drug peddlers. Circumstances make them peddler when they are unable to bear the expenses of drugs. So they start selling drugs to fund their drug expenses,” the Commissioner claimed.

What Section 64-A of the NDPS Act says

Any addict, who is charged with an offence punishable under Section 27 or with offences involving small quantity of narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances, who voluntarily seeks to undergo medical treatment for de-addiction from a hospital or an institution maintained or recognised by the government or a local authority and undergoes such treatment shall not be liable to prosecution under Section 27 or under any other section for offences involving small quantity of narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances, provided that the said immunity from prosecution may be withdrawn if the addict does not undergo the complete treatment for de-addiction.