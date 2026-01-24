Police step up operations against gangsters in city

The Ludhiana Commissionerate Police on Friday continued extensive raids at identified hideouts and hotspots in and around the city as part of its sustained crackdown on gangsters and their associates. The operation was carried out under the ongoing campaign ‘Gangstraan te Vaar’, aimed at restricting the movement of criminal elements and preventing the planning or execution of crimes.

Advertisement

Commissioner of Police (CP) Swapan Sharma said the operation focused on checking vulnerable hotspots often used by criminals for hiding after committing crimes or while preparing for illegal activities. To ensure effective implementation, senior police officials personally led the operation, supervising checks at identified locations across the city.

Advertisement

As part of the drive, police teams conducted thorough tenant verifications, checked identity documents, and verified backgrounds through the police stations concerned. The public was also sensitised and urged not to provide shelter or assistance to criminals under any circumstances.

Advertisement

The CP said 50 teams comprising over 400 police personnel were deployed to carry out the operation in around 50 hotspots in a coordinated manner. Over 600 individuals were verified during the drive as part of preventive policing measures. Eight FIRs were registered under relevant provisions of law and arrests were made.

The initiative aligns with the vision of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav, to ensure a safe, secure and crime-free Punjab.

Advertisement

The message is clear- “Any attempt to shelter or support criminals will invite strict legal action.”

DCP (Rural) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja led a special team at hideouts of gangsters and criminal elements.