Police step up security ahead of festival season

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh Oct 18

To instill confidence among residents and deter anti-social elements, the administration has beefed up the security across the town in view of the ensuing festival season. Besides reinforcing night domination surveillance, police have set up special nakas and are organising search and combing operations in various localities falling under Ludhiana and Malerkotla districts.

The recent recovery of huge stocks of fireworks and crackers from residential areas of Ludhiana and Khanna had underlined the need for surveillance and search operations.

District administration officials claimed that security had been enhanced around Ram Lila and Dussehra celebration venues, railway stations, bus stops and places of worship.

Gursharandeep Singh Grewal, Navneet Singh Bains and Amneet Kondal, SSPs at Malerkotla, Ludhiana (Rural) and Khanna police districts, supervised the security arrangements in areas falling under their jurisdiction.

Malerkotla SSP said “Though adequate arrangements were made to ensure the safety and security of residents, we have prepared a special roster to organise special nakas at all strategic points and combing operations in prescribed localities.” district-level officers, including him, are undertaking random checking at all police stations.

#Mandi