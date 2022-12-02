Police step up security to check rising crime

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Dec 1

Continuing its fight against anti-social elements with the intent of instilling confidence among residents, the local administration has intensified security measures ahead of the winter festival season.

Besides reinforcing night domination surveillance, the police are organising special nakas, search and combing operations in the all sub-divisions of the district.

The authorities claimed that vigil had been enhanced around government installations, marriage palaces, educational institutes, railway stations, bus stops, religious places and all busy markets.

SSP Avneet Kaur Sidhu said security had been beefed up to keep anti-social elements like drug peddlers, snatchers, eve-teasers and other criminals under check especially at a time when NRIs arrive to attend weddings and Lohri function with their extended families.

Social organisations have been roped in to sensitise residents to significance of community policing in maintaining peace in the area. SHOs and beat officers have also been asked to organise seminars and workshops at educational institutes on various aspects of child safety.

Sidhu said the police were committed to ensuring peace and tranquility besides eradicating drugs and other social evils with the help of residents.

The SSP said educational institutes, commercial organisations, banks and industrial houses had been asked to ensure that CCTV cameras installed at their establishments are in working condition.