Police team attacked by drug peddler, aides

Ludhiana, February 17

A police party that went to nab a drug peddler was attacked by him and his accomplices at Jawahar Nagar Camp here on Thursday night. Tension gripped the area after the incident.

After identifying the accused, the police registered a case against the three accused, Gagandeep, alias HD, Laadi, Ritu Bala, and other unidentified miscreants.

Some unidentified person had informed anti-narcotics cell officials that Gagandeep, who is a drug peddler, has been supplying heroin in Jawahar Camp for a long time. Later, the anti-narcotics cell in-charge along with ASI Roshan Lal and their team conducted a raid in the area to catch the smuggler.

When narcotics cell officials reached the spot, Gagandeep and other accused started hurling stones and other objects at them. No police official suffered injury in the incident. Later, the officials called police force from the Police Division 5 to control the situation.

ADCP (Crime) Rupinder Kaur Sran said three accused, including Gagandeep, were identified and they would be arrested soon. After nabbing them, unidentified miscreants who attacked the police would also be identified and held.