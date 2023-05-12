Police tighten noose around drug peddlers

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh/Raikot, May 11

The police have claimed to have tightened noose around suspected drug peddlers and their sympathisers.

Continuing action under Op Vigilance, special teams of cops, supervised by a gazetted officer conducted CASO (Cordon and Search Operation ) at localities falling under this region of Ludhiana, Malerkotla and Khanna police districts.

DIG, STF, Punjab, Sanjeev Rampal monitored the strategic operation conducted under the supervision of Malerkotla SSP Deepak Hilori, Ludhiana (Rural) SSP Navneet Singh Bains and Khanna SSP Amneet Kaur Kondal.

Amargarh DSP Guriqbal Singh said a coordinated movement against drug peddlers and their sympathizers was launched under the supervision of Malerkotla SSP Deepak Hilori during which special teams of cops had conducted raids and combing operations in localities inhabited by suspected drug peddlers and their couriers.